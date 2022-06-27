Lunga Simelane
2 minute read
27 Jun 2022
5:15 am
Load Shedding

Eskom in dire state: Will power utility run out of money or diesel first?

Lunga Simelane

'It would be a race as to whether Eskom ran out of money for diesel, or [if it] ran out of diesel', said energy expert Clyde Mallinson.

Photo: iStock
Stage 4 load shedding will carry on until "at least" Wednesday thanks to nearly 20,000MW being unavailable due to planned maintenance and breakdowns, Eskom said. On Saturday night, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha revealed the evening feedback, where the total demand was at 31,950MW, with load shedding at 4,110MW but the available generation capacity was at 28,038MW. Demand was way over the available supply. “We currently have 3,894MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,472MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” he said yesterday when announcing the load shedding continuation. Eskom in dire state Energy expert Clyde Mallinson said things were unfolding...

Read more on these topics