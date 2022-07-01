Eskom revises load shedding schedule, stage 6 off the grid for now

Faizel Patel

The dark lords of Megawatt Park have announced some reprieve for South Africans by downgrading load shedding to stage 4.

Eskom says due to lower than anticipated demand, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 10pm.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Eskom se wat?! South Africans are gatvol of load shedding

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said load shedding will then be reduced to stage 2 at 10pm until 7am for both Saturday and Sunday.

“Friday, 01 July 2022: Due to lower than anticipated demand, load shedding will continue to be implemented at stage 4 until 22:00 tonight, (previously Stage 6). Load shedding will then be lowered to stage 2 until 07:00 on Saturday morning.

“Stage 4 load shedding will then be implemented at 07:00 – 22:00 on both Saturday and Sunday.”

He said between 10pm and 7am on both Saturday and Sunday, load shedding will be on stage 2.

“Eskom cautions that this small reprieve is due to lower than anticipated demand during the weekend and continues to evaluate the situation and closely monitor the system. We will communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary.”

The parastatal says it currently has 3 104MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 431MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

The princes of darkness have thanked all workers who have reported for duty and who continue to perform diligently under extremely challenging conditions.

However, as usual, Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system,” it said.

Meanwhile, government took the opportunity to “reassure South Africans that President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the response to the current energy crisis” on Friday morning, as Eskom briefed the country on the latest load shedding developments.

“Government understands the frustrations of people as they struggle to go about their daily lives,” said a government statement.

ALSO READ: LOAD SHEDDING UPDATES: Don’t fret, Cyril is on the job!