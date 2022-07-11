Load shedding predicted for the next 10 days, if nothing else goes wrong…

Narissa Subramoney

Load shedding is expected to continue for the next ten days as Eskom staff work overtime to bring units back online.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter says there is light at the end of the tunnel, but warned the national grid remains under tremendous strain.

Eskom predicts a demand of 31,980 MW for Monday night, but only 27,013 MW are available – hence load shedding stages will remain interchangeable, according to demand.

Eskom executives are hoping to move the country to stage two by Friday, but that will only take place if all existing units do not trip.

Wild cat strike effects will take weeks to fix

“Unfortunately, due to the unlawful strike, it’s going to take a number of weeks to catch up on the maintenance backlog,” said Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.

Illegal strike action had a devastating and direct impact on operations at six stations namely Duvha, Matla, Kamden, Hendrina, Arnot and Lethabo.

Oberholzer said affected units and operations will need time to recover – and may require additional outages to solve.

“No routine maintenance, lack of operating personnel means that some units won’t return as planned – and it will impact supply,” Oberholzer said.

Consequences striking employees

But the striking workers won’t be able to avoid the consequences of their actions.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter explained that there were currently two processes taking place.

In the first process, employees involved in the wild cat action will undergo an internal disciplinary hearing.

“We are not going to accept those workers unlawfully striking and intimidating their peers. No commitment was given to organised labour on that,” said de Ruyter.

“Externally there have been criminal charges filed. We have video evidence of certain instances, including violence and intimidation. Once those charges are filed, we will follow up.

“National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and the president have green light a task force to be established to deal with crime and syndicates that are targeting Eskom,” said de Ruyter.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa promises to ‘do more to solve load shedding’

