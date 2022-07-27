Negotiations with Botswana Power Company to import electricity are ongoing – Eskom

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has confirmed that engagements with the Botswana Power Company about the possibility of importing electricity from Botswana are ongoing.

According to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Wednesday, the commercial price and quantum are still the subject of negotiations.

“Any agreement would be on sound commercial terms and subject to approval by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).”

The Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) said it meets the local electricity demand for power supply during off-peak periods and is able to export surplus power to the region.

“When all our eight units are in full operation and there are no off takers (buyers) for surplus power in the energy during the off-peak periods, there is a need to reduce electricity generation from our power plants to avoid dumping power into the regional grid, which is not good practice as it can cause extreme system disturbances,” it said this week.

“BPC has therefore started engaging Eskom to purchase the excess electricity supply generated during off-peak times (weekends) in order to protect our plants against load management fluctuations and also to ensure that surplus electricity has a secured market.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced as an immediate measure to the electricity crisis, surplus capacity will be bought from existing independent power producers.

These include power plants, which build more capacity than is required, and existing private generators such as mines, paper mills, shopping centres and other private entities that have surplus power.

“A number of our neighbouring countries in Southern Africa, such as Botswana and Zambia, have more electricity capacity than they require. Eskom will now import power from these countries through the Southern African Power Pool arrangement,” said Ramaphosa.