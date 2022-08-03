Load shedding is back, stage 2 to kick in Wednesday and Thursday

Faizel Patel

Eskom will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 12am on Wednesday and Thursday.

The dark lords of Megawatt Park say the rolling blackouts are due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the parastatal will promptly communicate any further significant changes.

“The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations, have exacerbated the capacity constraints.”

“Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days. We currently have 2 931MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 051MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Mantshantsha said.

Eskom has reminded the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system.