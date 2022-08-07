Eskom suspends load shedding for Sunday afternoon

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load shedding for Sunday afternoon.

According to the embattled power utility, the suspension of stage 2 rolling blackouts during the evening peak period was prompted by improved generation capacity.

“Due to much-improved generation capacity and the lower weekend demand, as well as a full recovery in emergency generation reserves, Stage 2 load shedding has been suspended for this afternoon,” Eskom said in a statement.

#POWERALERT1



