Eskom suspends load shedding for Sunday afternoon

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load shedding for Sunday afternoon.
According to the embattled power utility, the suspension of stage 2 rolling blackouts during the evening peak period was prompted by improved generation capacity.
“Due to much-improved generation capacity and the lower weekend demand, as well as a full recovery in emergency generation reserves, Stage 2 load shedding has been suspended for this afternoon,” Eskom said in a statement.
