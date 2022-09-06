Load shedding is back! Stage 2 expected until Saturday night

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced that it will be cutting your lights with stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 10pm from Tuesday night.

The power utility said thereafter stage 2 load shedding will be implemented daily from 5am to 10pm until Saturday night.

The parastatal said the load shedding was necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity after breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

ALSO READ: Tshwane promises to settle Eskom debt of more than R1 billion

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has urged all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.

“Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes. The breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning to service a unit to service at Hendrina Power Station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints,” Manshantsha said.

“On Saturday morning, 3 September 2022, unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station tripped from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system. The process to return the unit to service is under way.”

Eskom said it currently has 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 142MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

ALSO READ: Financially challenged Tshwane discuss R1.6bn payment plan with Eskom