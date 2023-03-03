Stephen Tau
3 Mar 2023
5:00 am
Load Shedding

Bodies could start rotting in mortuaries due to load shedding, say undertakers

Stephen Tau

Funeral undertakers say load shedding brings the extra burden of fuel for generators, death certificate fraud, and increased robberies.

The funeral industry is buckling under load shedding. Picture: iStock.
Bodies decaying at various funeral parlours across the country as a result of unreliable power supply is becoming an ever-closer possibility, unless government intervenes urgently. This is according to the National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa (Nafupa), who have warned that the load shedding crisis holds much greater danger than simply leaving South Africans in the dark. ALSO READ: Parties slam Eskom’s ‘permanent’ load shedding plan for next 2 years Spokesperson for Nafupa, Dududu Maganu, told The Citizen unless there is an urgent intervention in the next six to eight months, several mortuaries are also likely to close their...

