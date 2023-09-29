Eskom suspends day time load shedding for this weekend: Here’s your schedule

Load shedding will be suspended between 5am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena has said rolling blackouts will be suspended between 5am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

“Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on both Saturday and Sunday. Today, as previously communicated, stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Saturday.

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any change to load shedding should it be required,” Mokwena said.

Breakdowns

Mokwena said breakdowns are currently at 14 266MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 5 388MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Ingula and Vanderkloof power stations was taken offline for repairs. In the same period, a generating unit at Hendrina Power Station was returned to service. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.

“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 27 606MW. We appeal to the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances,” Mokwena said.

Eskom has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps and contributes to lower stages of load shedding.

Summer load shedding

Meanwhile, Eskom has hinted at a summer period with lower stages of the power cuts.

The power utility’s acting CEO Calib Cassim said the country can expect lower stages of load shedding towards the end of the year until 31 March 2024.

During Eskom’s media briefing on Wednesday, Cassim acknowledged the impact load shedding had on the country and on the livelihoods of South Africans.

He said Eskom hoped to keep load shedding as low as possible, with the aim of not exceeding stage 4 by maintaining unplanned load losses within the 14 500MW scenario for this year’s summer outlook.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was also expected to host the weekly media briefing on Sunday to update South Africans on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan (EAP).

