No election plot as load shedding suspension extended for the week

Eskom rubbished a report that suggested it was keeping the lights on ahead the 29 May election by burning through its diesel budget.

It’s been forty-six days of zero load shedding and counting and this is likely to be extended after Eskom said the sustained improvement in generation has continued.

The parastatal said the suspension of the rolling blackouts is primarily due to the continued, sustained improvement in generation performance, owing to extensive planned maintenance during the summer period and the implementation of the Generation Operational Recovery Plan, which commenced in March 2023.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the “concerted efforts” to address unplanned outages, also known as the Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF), have resulted in a further reduction in the UCLF from 11 036MW to 10 474MW week-on-week.

OGCT’s

“This is proof that our generation fleet is gradually becoming more reliable. This commendable performance is better than the winter forecast for this year, which anticipated unplanned outages to range from 14 000MW to 15 500MW. The planned maintenance of 3 378MW is consistent with the amount of maintenance performed in winter in previous years.

“There has been no increased usage in the Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) again this week. Eskom Power Station General Managers and their teams are working diligently to ensure the recovery of additional generating capacity by bringing units from unplanned outages and planned maintenance back into service as soon as possible,” Mokwena said.

ALSO READ: ‘Load shedding suspension not ploy to buy votes for ANC’ – Presidency

Generation capacity

Mokwena said a total of 1 520MW of generating capacity is planned to be returned to service by Monday.

“Eskom’s evening peak demand tonight is 26 220MW. As May is the energy-saving month, Eskom expresses gratitude to those who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently. This includes switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, which lowers demand and helps alleviate pressure on the power system, contributing to lower stages of load shedding.”

Eskom said it will provide an update next Sunday or communicate any significant changes as soon as they occur.

Election ploy

On Friday, Eskom rubbished a report that suggested it was keeping the lights on ahead the 29 May election by burning through its diesel budget.

Eskom chairman Mteto Nyati repeatedly denied that the improvement in the load shedding picture has anything to do with the upcoming poll, in which the ANC is expected to lose its majority for the first time.

“We are not playing any political games. That is not who we are, and we are never going to start playing those games,” he said. “Our focus is to help sort out South Africa’s challenges.”

Eskom also said its budget for diesel in the current financial year (April to June 2024) is R5.8 billion, and R1.16 billion has been spent as of 09 May 2024 (19.7% of the total budget)”

ALSO READ : Eskom should shift focus to grid expansion, says André de Ruyter