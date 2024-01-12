Eskom bumps up rolling blackouts – Here’s your load shedding update

Breakdowns stand at 15 561 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity.

Load shedding for the weekend will be escalated as a result of more breakdowns, Eskom announced on Friday.

The embattled power utility confirmed that Stage 3 load shedding will come into effect from 4pm on Friday.

The same stage will remain in place until 4pm on Saturday, thereafter, Stage 4 will kick in.

ALSO READ: SA should brace for higher stages of load shedding going into 2024

South Africa will alternate between the two load shedding stages until Sunday.

“This pattern of Stage 3 load shedding from 5am to 4pm and Stage 4 load shedding from 4pm to 5am will continue until Sunday when Eskom will share a further update for the week ahead.

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes should it be required,” the power utility said.

‘Setbacks’

The hike in load shedding levels, Eskom explained, was due to “further setbacks resulting in the shutdown of six generating units”.

The delay in returning three generating units to service also contributed to the escalation.

According to Eskom, breakdowns currently stood at 15 561 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity.

Additionally, the capacity out of service for planned maintenance stood at 7 828 MW.

READ MORE: There’s no guarantee of load shedding-free future despite current respite, says Ramokgopa

“Eskom power station general managers and their teams are working tirelessly to ensure that 1 960 MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Monday evening.

“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand for Friday is 25 169 MW.

The power utility further “thanked” the households who use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps between 5pm and 9pm.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding.”

Energy action plan

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding between him and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan as a significant step towards implementing of the country’s energy action plan.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently approved the memorandum of understanding to clarify the two ministers’ respective responsibilities with reference to Eskom and the resolution of the electricity crisis.

Among Ramokgopa’s responsibilities are to focus full-time on all aspects of the electricity crisis and the work of the national energy crisis committee (NECC) and exercise authority over the Eskom board and management on ending load shedding and ensure that the energy action plan was implemented.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde