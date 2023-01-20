Weekend: Eskom drops load shedding to lower stages

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced that load shedding will drop by two levels. The ailing parastatal’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said load shedding will be maintained at stage 4 for Friday and Saturday evenings from 4pm until 5am.

“Load shedding will be lowered to stage 3 from 5am to 4pm on Saturday, and further reduced to stage 2 on Sunday morning. A full statement will be published on Sunday.”

The lower levels of load shedding will be welcomed by South Africans following the devastating stage 6 deliberate power cuts imposed by the power utility two weeks ago.

Electricity hike

South Africans will also be paying more for electricity from 1 April, after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa) approval of an 18.65% tariff hike for Eskom.

The hike has been met with backlash and anger from ordinary citizens, organisations and political parties who are buckling under the pressure of a strained economy.

ALSO READ: Law firms, political parties take fight to Eskom over load shedding

Food security

Last week, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development – Thokozile Didiza, expressed deep concerns about the impact of load shedding in agriculture, agribusinesses and the broader food, fibre and beverages sectors.

Didiza acknowledged the difficulty faced by businesses and thanked the leaders for their “heroic efforts” to supply food to the country under challenging conditions.

“Despite the current challenges, the agricultural industries will continue to ensure that availability of food and fibre is assured,” said Didiza

Legal action against Eskom

Meanwhile, a group of attorneys and political parties led by Mabuza Attorneys have written a letter of demand to public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan, and Eskom demanding an end to load shedding.

They are demanding that there be no load shedding without procedural fairness and a fair opportunity to make alternative arrangements to affected persons and businesses.

The clients include United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader – Bantu Holomisa, Build One South Africa founder – Mmusi Maimane, and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) amongst others.

The group is also demanding the 18.65% tariff increase granted by Nersa should not be implemented.

ALSO READ: ‘Change government to save SA from load shedding’ – Holomisa