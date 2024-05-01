Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

1 May 2024

Recipe of the day: Red Thai gochujang salmon curry

A delightful blend of Thai and Korean culinary traditions, that promises to satisfy even the most discerning palate.

Red Thai gochujang salmon curry

Red Thai gochujang salmon curry. Picture: Supplied

Indulge in the rich flavors of the East with this tantalizing Red Thai gochujang salmon curry recipe.

From succulent salmon fillets to a rich and aromatic sauce, every element of this dish is carefully crafted to deliver an unforgettable dining experience.

Red Thai gochujang salmon curry

Ingredients

  • coconut oil, for cooking
  • 4 x 125 g salmon fillets
  • 2.5 ml each of ground coriander, cumin and paprika
  • fine salt
  • 2 shallots, finely diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 15 ml freshly grated ginger
  • 1 stalk lemongrass, outer layer removed and discarded, finely diced
  • 30 ml Thai red curry paste
  • 45 ml peanut butter
  • 10 ml gochujang paste
  • 45 ml soy sauce
  • 22.5 ml lime juice
  • 30 ml fish sauce
  • 15 ml brown sugar
  • 1 x 400 g tin coconut milk
  • 250 ml chicken stock
  • steamed basmati rice, to serve
  • spring onions, thinly sliced, to serve

Method

  1. Heat 15 ml coconut oil in a non-stick pan.
  2. Season the salmon on both sides with coriander, cumin, paprika, and salt.
  3. Lay the salmon, skin side down, in the pan and cook for about 4 minutes.
  4. Turn and cook for a further 3 minutes, or to your liking.
  5. Remove to a plate and cover while you make the sauce.
  6. In the same pan, sauté the shallots until softened, about 6 minutes.
  7. Add the garlic, ginger, and lemongrass, and cook for 2 minutes.
  8. Stir in the curry paste, peanut butter, and gochujang paste, and cook for another minute or two.
  9. Add the soy sauce, lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar.
  10. Pour in the coconut milk and stock, then bring it up to the boil.
  11. Simmer until reduced and thickened, around 15 minutes should do.
  12. Lay the salmon in the sauce and heat through gently.
  13. Serve with basmati rice, thinly sliced spring onions, and toppings of your choice (roughly chopped roasted and salted peanuts, pickled red onion, fresh coriander).
  14. Offer with Gochujang Drizzle, if you like.

For gochujang drizzle

  1. Combine 5 ml gochujang paste, 10 ml sesame oil, 10 ml lemon juice, 5 ml honey, and a pinch of Maldon sea salt flakes.
  2. Drizzle over the salmon just before serving.

**These recipes were republished with permission from Penguin Random House

