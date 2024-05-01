Recipe of the day: Red Thai gochujang salmon curry
A delightful blend of Thai and Korean culinary traditions, that promises to satisfy even the most discerning palate.
Red Thai gochujang salmon curry. Picture: Supplied
Indulge in the rich flavors of the East with this tantalizing Red Thai gochujang salmon curry recipe.
From succulent salmon fillets to a rich and aromatic sauce, every element of this dish is carefully crafted to deliver an unforgettable dining experience.
Red Thai gochujang salmon curry
Ingredients
- coconut oil, for cooking
- 4 x 125 g salmon fillets
- 2.5 ml each of ground coriander, cumin and paprika
- fine salt
- 2 shallots, finely diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 15 ml freshly grated ginger
- 1 stalk lemongrass, outer layer removed and discarded, finely diced
- 30 ml Thai red curry paste
- 45 ml peanut butter
- 10 ml gochujang paste
- 45 ml soy sauce
- 22.5 ml lime juice
- 30 ml fish sauce
- 15 ml brown sugar
- 1 x 400 g tin coconut milk
- 250 ml chicken stock
- steamed basmati rice, to serve
- spring onions, thinly sliced, to serve
Method
- Heat 15 ml coconut oil in a non-stick pan.
- Season the salmon on both sides with coriander, cumin, paprika, and salt.
- Lay the salmon, skin side down, in the pan and cook for about 4 minutes.
- Turn and cook for a further 3 minutes, or to your liking.
- Remove to a plate and cover while you make the sauce.
- In the same pan, sauté the shallots until softened, about 6 minutes.
- Add the garlic, ginger, and lemongrass, and cook for 2 minutes.
- Stir in the curry paste, peanut butter, and gochujang paste, and cook for another minute or two.
- Add the soy sauce, lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar.
- Pour in the coconut milk and stock, then bring it up to the boil.
- Simmer until reduced and thickened, around 15 minutes should do.
- Lay the salmon in the sauce and heat through gently.
- Serve with basmati rice, thinly sliced spring onions, and toppings of your choice (roughly chopped roasted and salted peanuts, pickled red onion, fresh coriander).
- Offer with Gochujang Drizzle, if you like.
For gochujang drizzle
- Combine 5 ml gochujang paste, 10 ml sesame oil, 10 ml lemon juice, 5 ml honey, and a pinch of Maldon sea salt flakes.
- Drizzle over the salmon just before serving.
**These recipes were republished with permission from Penguin Random House
