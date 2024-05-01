Recipe of the day: Red Thai gochujang salmon curry

A delightful blend of Thai and Korean culinary traditions, that promises to satisfy even the most discerning palate.

Indulge in the rich flavors of the East with this tantalizing Red Thai gochujang salmon curry recipe.

From succulent salmon fillets to a rich and aromatic sauce, every element of this dish is carefully crafted to deliver an unforgettable dining experience.

Red Thai gochujang salmon curry

Ingredients

coconut oil, for cooking

4 x 125 g salmon fillets

2.5 ml each of ground coriander, cumin and paprika

fine salt

2 shallots, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

15 ml freshly grated ginger

1 stalk lemongrass, outer layer removed and discarded, finely diced

30 ml Thai red curry paste

45 ml peanut butter

10 ml gochujang paste

45 ml soy sauce

22.5 ml lime juice

30 ml fish sauce

15 ml brown sugar

1 x 400 g tin coconut milk

250 ml chicken stock

steamed basmati rice, to serve

spring onions, thinly sliced, to serve

Method

Heat 15 ml coconut oil in a non-stick pan. Season the salmon on both sides with coriander, cumin, paprika, and salt. Lay the salmon, skin side down, in the pan and cook for about 4 minutes. Turn and cook for a further 3 minutes, or to your liking. Remove to a plate and cover while you make the sauce. In the same pan, sauté the shallots until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, and lemongrass, and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the curry paste, peanut butter, and gochujang paste, and cook for another minute or two. Add the soy sauce, lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar. Pour in the coconut milk and stock, then bring it up to the boil. Simmer until reduced and thickened, around 15 minutes should do. Lay the salmon in the sauce and heat through gently. Serve with basmati rice, thinly sliced spring onions, and toppings of your choice (roughly chopped roasted and salted peanuts, pickled red onion, fresh coriander). Offer with Gochujang Drizzle, if you like.

For gochujang drizzle

Combine 5 ml gochujang paste, 10 ml sesame oil, 10 ml lemon juice, 5 ml honey, and a pinch of Maldon sea salt flakes. Drizzle over the salmon just before serving.

**These recipes were republished with permission from Penguin Random House

