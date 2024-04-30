Recipe of the day: Devilish nachos

A spicy sensation for your taste buds...

Looking for a culinary adventure that will ignite your taste buds? Try these devilishly hot nachos recipe, packed with flavor and spice that will leave you craving for more.

It’s perfect for those who love a little heat in their meals and are ready to embark on a journey of flavor exploration.

Devilishly hot nachos

Ingredients

5 rashers of bacon, chopped

1 large onion, diced

1 red pepper, diced

1 large red chili, chopped

1 large green chili chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

500g beef mince

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili powder

1½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon onion powder

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

300ml beef broth

425g dark red kidney beans, lightly rinsed and drained

425g black beans, lightly rinsed and drained

400g diced tomatoes undrained

¼ cup tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

I large bag of nachos chips

Sour cream/guacamole/grated cheese to serve

Method

Place chopped bacon in a large pot and cook over medium heat until crisp. Remove the bacon and drain on a paper towel. Into the same pot, add the onion and pepper and cook until softened about 3-5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant (about 30 seconds), then add the beef, breaking apart with a spatula as you cook. Once the meat is partially browned, add the sugar and all spices (chili powders, paprika, cumin, onion powder, black pepper, salt, and cayenne pepper) and stir well. Add all remaining ingredients — beef broth, beans, tomatoes, tomato paste, chilis, Worcestershire sauce, cooked bacon, and stir well. Bring to a boil and cook for a minute or two, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes. When ready to serve, spread a layer of nacho chips on the bottom of a large platter and spoon a third of the chili mince on top. Repeat two more times, finishing with chili mince topping. Add grated cheese and dollops of sour cream and guacamole, and – if you are really adventurous and bold – garnish with thin slices of fresh chili.

*This recipe was send by JAG Communications

