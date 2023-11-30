Eskom to impose higher stages of load shedding on the weekend – Here’s your schedule

Eskom has announced that stage 3 load shedding will remain in force until 4pm on Thursday.

Thereafter, various stages of power cuts will be implemented until Sunday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said load shedding was downgraded due to the improved generation capacity and emergency reserves.

Schedule

“Stage 3 load shedding was implemented at 10:00 today and will continue until 16:00. Thereafter, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 20:00 tonight, followed by stage 5 load shedding until 05:00 on Friday.

“The higher stages of load shedding will be implemented from 20:00 until 05:00 daily to manage the emergency reserves,” Mokwena said.

Outages

Mokwena said Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to the power cuts should it be required.

“Unplanned outages have reduced to 13 513MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6 596MW.

“In the past 24 hours 800 MW were returned to service and approximately 3 700MW of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service by Sunday evening. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that this additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” Mokwena added.

Forecast

Mokwena said Eskom’s forecast for the evening peak demand is 28 128MW.

“We appeal to the members of the public to use electricity sparingly and efficiently from 17:00 to 21:00to to reduce the high demand.

“We would also like to thank those who do heed the call of switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding,” she said.

The lower stages of rolling blackouts will be welcomed after Eskom pushed up the power cuts to stage 6 on Tuesday night, the second time in less than a week.

