Load Shedding

Home » News » South Africa » Load Shedding

Avatar photo

By Vukosi Maluleke

Digital Journalist

1 minute read

28 Nov 2023

01:47 pm

WATCH: I want to get solar, how do I know if it is worth my while

Standard Bank’s LookSee has everything you need to know when deciding whether going solar is worth your while.

Solar panels on a background of blue sky. Solar panels, photovoltaic, alternative power source - selective focus, copy space

Standard Bank’s LookSee can help you navigate your solar journey. Picture: iStock

Have you, like many South Africans, been left in the dark by load shedding?

SA’s power crisis has left households and businesses looking for alternative power sources to ease the burden of planned power outages.

There are many options out there to provide power to your household or business, but renewable energy is the most environmentally friendly option.

Standard Bank’s LookSee has everything you need to know when deciding whether going solar is worth your while, and then making the most of your purchase once you start your solar journey.

Watch the video below to learn how you can make use of its handy tools to figure out your Solar Score, apply for a Solar Loan, pick the right installer, and get peace of mind if anything goes wrong.

Read more on these topics

Load Shedding looksee solar power

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly
News Outa and DA call for convictions as SIU releases damning report on SAA

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe