Eskom maintains load shedding at stage 2

The power utility announced on Sunday.

South Africans might have to keep the candles on standby for a little longer as Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding until further notice.

The power producer announced in a statement on Sunday.

Despite the return to service of five units over the weekend, Eskom has opted to maintain load shedding at stage 2.

“The need to replenish and stabilise the emergency services in preparation for the weekday electricity demand, as well as the marginally deteriorated available generation capacity, necessitates that Stage 2 continues to be implemented until further notice,” the statement said.

Eskom said it would continue to closely monitor its systems, and promised to give further update on Wednesday.

“Eskom Power Station General Managers and their teams will continue to work diligently to ensure that the 2 320 MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Wednesday as planned.”

‘Thank you’

The power utility also thanked South Africans for responding to its plea to reduce electricity consumption at specific times.

“We would like to thank those who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00,” Eskom said.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the system, contributing to lowers stages of load shedding.”

Eskom anticipates an evening peak demand of 25 005MW on Sunday night.

Unplanned power outages are at 14 759 MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 7 639MW.

Working within our means

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa recently emphasised the need for Eskom to strike a balance between mitigating the severity of load shedding and sticking to the diesel budget.

“[Eskom] must remain within the parameters of what has been allocated. The financial year still has two or three months so it’s important that in terms for their own projections they don’t get to exhaust that because someone gets to pay for it and that somebody will be the end consumer,” Ramokgopa said.

