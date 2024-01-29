Generating capacity setbacks force Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding

From 4 pm Monday, Eskom escalated load shedding to Stage 3 due to delays restarting generating units, impacting capacity.

From 4pm on Monday, load shedding has been ramped up to Stage 3 due to a delay in the restart of two generating units.

This comes after five generating units were taken offline for repairs over the last 24 hours, according to Eskom.

On Sunday, it had announced that Stage 2 would continue until further notice due to the need to replenish and stabilise the emergency reserves in preparation for the weekday electricity demand and the marginally deteriorated available generation capacity.

The power utility said on Monday afternoon that lack of capacity had made Stage 3 load shedding necessary. Stage 3 load shedding will take place from 4 pm on Monday until 5 am on Tuesday.

“Thereafter, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 until 4pm on Tuesday. This pattern of Stage 2 load shedding from 5am until 4pm and Stage 3 load shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated daily until further notice,” it said.

Eskom added that it will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required.

Generating capacity

The power utility said unplanned outages were at 16 473 MW of capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 7 521 MW.

Eskom added that it’s power station general managers and their teams will continue to ensure that the 1 600 MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Wednesday as planned.

“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand tonight is 26 411 MW,” it said.

Reduce demand

Eskom has urged people to cut back on their consumption of electricity by turning off non-essential appliances. It has also commended individuals who have complied with the request to use electricity wisely and efficiently.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system, contributing to lower stages of load shedding.”