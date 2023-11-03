Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 3: Here’s your schedule

Eskom has urged the public to use electricity sparingly and efficiently

Eskom has announced that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday.

The parstatal‘s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said stage 1 power cuts will then be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Saturday. Stage 2 will then kick in until 5am on Sunday.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required.

“Unplanned outages are currently at 17 507MW of generating capacity, including the delayed return to service of Koeberg Unit 1, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4 783MW,” Mokwena said.

Repairs

Mokwena added that over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Majuba and Medupi power stations as well as two generating units at Arnot Power Station were taken offline for repairs.

“In the same period, two generating units at Kriel Power Station were returned to service. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.

“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 26 002MW,” she said.

Eskom has urged the public to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages,” Eskom said.

Limited load shedding

Meanwhile, City Power will limit load shedding slots to two hours at a time as it takes over the management of power outages from Eskom.

This comes after the parastatal handed over load shedding operations to City Power, effective from 6 November 2023.

Currently, Eskom’s power cut slots are up to four hours.

The move follows an agreement between the two power utilities whereby the regional utility will take over load shedding operations for most of its areas of supply which were previously handled by Eskom.

