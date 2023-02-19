Eskom to implement Stage 6 on Sunday

Citizen Reporter

Power utility Eskom will ramp up load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 6 on Monday due to continuing breakdowns.

“Stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until further notice, while Stage 6 will be implemented tonight at 20:00 until 05:00 on Monday,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a statement on Sunday.

High number of breakdowns

The embattled power utility said several generating units broke down in the past 24 hours.

“Over the past 24 hours, generating units each at Camden, Duvha and Lethabo power stations suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.

“The return to service of two generating units at Drakensberg and a unit each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations are delayed.

“Two generating units at Lethabo Power Station were returned to service during the period,” said Mantshantsha.

He added that breakdowns currently amounted to 19 385 MW of generating capacity, while 3 566 MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.

The national state of disaster

The costly power cuts that saw many small businesses shutting down led to President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring the Eskom crisis a national state of disaster with immediate effect during the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The president also said he would appoint a minister of electricity in the Presidency, who will focus full-time on working with Eskom to end load shedding.

His announcement of the new electricity minister drew widespread criticism, especially from opposition parties who urged Ramaphosa and his Cabinet to work with what they had, instead of making another costly appointment.

