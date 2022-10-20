Eskom: Stage three extended until further notice as more generating units breakdown

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced that stage 3 load shedding will continue until further notice.

It’s been touch and go with the nation’s power supply this week since the dark lords of Megawatt Park on Tuesday morning, moved the country to stage four load shedding.

South Africa was on stage two since the early hours of Monday morning until the ailing utility suddenly ramped up the rolling blackouts citing generating units breaking down.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said a full statement about the details of the load shedding will be issued later on Thursday.

“Due to the failure of 2 units at Kendal Power Station and a unit each at Kriel and Arnot power stations, Stage 3 loadshedding has been extended from 05:00 today until further notice.”

Ramaphosa’s faith in Eskom

Meanwhile, as South Africa continue to endure rolling blackouts, the Presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to have faith in the management at the practically powerless power utility.

Briefing the media in Pretoria, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the issues affecting Eskom are complex.

“The President still has faith in the management and leadership of Eskom. It will not be prudent to single out an individual at this stage, considering and appreciating the complexity of issues at Eskom, as they’ve been outlined multiple times before.”

“The President has confidence that with the appointment of the new board, the executive management team at Eskom, will have the necessary support strategically,” said Mangwanya.

High court order

Eskom has also secured a high court order to force its former CEO Brian Molefe to pay back R9.9 million, plus interest, to its pension fund.

The power utility on Wednesday said the Pretoria High Court dismissed Molefe’s leave to appeal application, challenging its order in July, for him to return pension payouts he unlawfully received from Eskom in 2016.

“This application for leave to appeal has been dismissed, which means Eskom can now enforce the order,” said Eskom’s legal head Mel Govender.

Govender made the announcement during Eskom’s management’s appearance before parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Additional Reporting by Thapelo Lekabe

