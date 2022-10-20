Load shedding set to continue until Monday morning – Eskom

Eskom has announced that rolling blackouts will continue until Monday morning in varying stages.
The embattled power utility on Thursday said stage 3 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Friday morning.
Thereafter, stage 3 and 2 power cuts will again be implemented continuously from 4pm on Friday until 5am Monday.
“Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Friday morning. Load shedding will then be suspended for the day.
ALSO READ: Load shedding doesn’t deter Ramaphosa’s faith in Eskom
“Stage 3 load shedding will again be implemented starting from 4pm on Friday until 5am Saturday morning. Stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented from 5am on Saturday until 5am on Monday morning,” Eskom said in a statement.
Unit breakdowns
The parastatal said breakdowns of five generating units overnight on Wednesday, two of which have returned to service, have exacerbated current generation capacity shortages, forcing the escalation of load shedding.
It said since Thursday morning a generation unit each at Arnot and Kriel power stations have been returned to service.
“Two generation units at Kendal and one at Kusile power stations were taken offline for repairs. We currently have 5 146MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 434MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”
Eskom said it will publish a further update on Sunday, or as soon as any further significant changes occur.
Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe
NOW READ: Power spikes due to load shedding should not cost you anything, says Eskom