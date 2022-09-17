Eskom to cut your lights with stage 5 load shedding until Monday

Faizel Patel

Eskom says it will be switching off your lights even longer by implementing stage 5 load shedding from 10am on Saturday until 5am on Monday, with the possibility of higher stages of deliberate power cuts should there be any further breakdowns or loss of generation capacity.

The dark lords at Megawatt Park said the breakdown of five generating units overnight on Friday and Saturday morning, with combined capacity of 2 400MW, has necessitated the escalation of rolling blackouts to stage 5.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the rolling blackouts will be implemented until 05:00 on Monday.

“Should any further breakdowns occur, higher stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice. On Sunday, through a media briefing Eskom will provide the outlook of the load shedding stages for the week ahead as the teams are working around the clock to return units to service.”

Why Stage 5 Load Shedding?

“A unit each at Kusile, Arnot and Camden, as well as two units at Duvha Power Station tripped. While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to escalate the loadshedding to stop the use of the emergency generation reserves and begin the replenishment thereof ahead of the week,” Mantshantsa said.

He added that the emergency generation reserves have been depleted by extensive utilisation to limit the amount of load shedding over the past two weeks.

Generation Capacity

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate load shedding, which is implemented as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns and carry out planned maintenance to return units to service.”

“We currently have 7 210MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 597MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom will promptly communicate any further changes,” Mantshantsa said.

