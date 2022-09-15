Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
15 Sep 2022
4:40 am
Load Shedding

Govt departments sometimes use load shedding as an excuse – experts

Roodt claimed the government wasn’t even trying to stop the rolling blackouts because it was 'corrupt and incompetent'.

The Home Affairs office in Pretoria was plunged into darkness on Tuesday, which affected all live capture applications. Image: Gallo Images
The government is doing little to keep its citizens – and even its departments – switched on and there is nothing anyone could do about it, according to experts. Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha yesterday announced stage 4 load shedding until the weekend, due to a shortage of generation capacity and unplanned maintenance – a move that saw the department of home affairs grind to a halt. ID and passport services were suspended at its back office on Monday due to a power failure. The office is instrumental in clearing applications for smart IDs and passports. Minister of Home Affairs spokesperson...

