Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding ‘until further notice’

Power utility Eskom has announced that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented “until further notice”.

This despite earlier communicating stage 3 would be suspended at 5am on Friday.

“The delay in the return to service of a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal and two units

at Tutuka power stations, as well as breakdowns of a unit each at Kusile and Komati power stations

have necessitated this escalation of loadshedding,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha in a statement on Thursday evening.

“Currently, there are no units in service at Kusile Power Station due to breakdowns on three units while one unit is out of service on planned maintenance. We currently have 5 146MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 408MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and

the need to attend to breakdowns.”