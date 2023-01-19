Stephen Tau
19 Jan 2023
Load Shedding

Eskom’s 100th birthday: Utility celebrating its own slow death

While Eskom counts down the days to its birthday, energy experts weigh in on where it all went wrong, and how long the utility has left.

SANDF members deployed to several Eskom power stations. Photo: Gallo Images
Eskom is turning 100 years old on 1 March this year. The troubled power utility Eskom is already running a countdown to its centenary on its website, in which it asks South Africans to journey with them through their glory years. Picture: Screenshot With its history dating back to 1923, the parastatal has for the last few years been plagued by an array of challenges ranging from corruption, theft, maladministration, to a lack of maintenance on aged infrastructure. South Africa has since 2007 been buckling under load shedding due to a failure to build new power stations in a bid to...

