Eskom piles on the misery as stage 4 load shedding to continue

Faizel Patel

Embattle state-owned entity Eskom announced that stage 4 load shedding will continue throughout Thursday and Friday, with a possibility of lower stages from Saturday morning.

The power utility said teams are working around the clock to return units to service.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha yet again blamed a shortage of generation capacity and the need to carry out unplanned maintenance.

Breakdowns

“The extension of the stage 4 load shedding is required due to further breakdowns of a generation unit each at Kendal and Majuba this morning due to boiler tube leaks,” Mantshantsha said.

“The breakdowns during the past few days of three generating units each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delayed return of a unit at Camden power station continue to contribute to the capacity constraints.”

Planned maintenance

Mantshantsha said Eskom will also continue with its planned maintenance to address known risks at Arnot, Kriel, Matimba, Matla and Camden power stations.

“While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to extend the load shedding to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted by extensive utilisation over the past week,” he said.

“We currently have 5 209MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 669MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom will promptly communicate any further changes.”

