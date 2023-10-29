World Cup fever is over: Load shedding is back!

All good things come to an end

After nine days of uninterrupted power, Eskom has confirmed rolling blackouts will return on Sunday afternoon.

The utility had earlier this week announced load shedding was suspended until 4pm on Sunday, a time that was confirmed on Sunday.

“Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 16:00 on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 2 and 3 load shedding will be implemented until further notice.”

Eskom said the power cuts were needed to replenish emergency reserves ahead of anticipated cold weather that will increase the demand for electricity over the next few days.

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required.”

Back to pre-Bok fever

It is a return to the “the new normal” after the lights stayed on across the country for the Springboks’ win over the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.

In a speech after the match, Bok captain Siya Kolisi acknowledged the hardships many South Africans faced, including a power crisis.

“It’s not just about the game on the field. Our country goes through such a lot and we are bearing the hope they have,” he explained.

He thanked the nation for their support and said his team were fighting to give hope and unity.

“We are just children from a third-world country, who fight and fight, over and over, for people that need hope.

“This team shows what diversity can do for our team, and our country. As soon as we work together, all is possible. No matter what, and without fear. On the field and in offices, it just shows what we can do [as a nation].

“I am grateful for this team. I am so proud of it.”

Some power and some water

The reprieve from load shedding was undone by water issues that left large parts of Johannesburg without water over the weekend.

Taps ran dry in the South, East and central parts of the city, with Joburg Water admitting some of its systems were struggling with capacity and its reservoirs were running low to empty.

