Load shedding is back…here is your schedule for the week

Eskom said the power cuts is necessary due to the shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom has released its load shedding schedule for the week, implementing Stage 1 power cuts from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

This comes after the rolling blackouts was suspended from Saturday morning.

The parastatal’s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the power cuts is necessary due to the shortage of generation capacity.

“Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am Monday until 4pm, followed by Stage 3 load shedding until 5am on Tuesday.”

Unplanned outages

Mokwena said Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding schedule should it be required.

“Unplanned outages are currently at 17 270MW of generating capacity, including the delayed return to service of Koeberg Unit 1, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 265MW. Approximately 5 300MW of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service this coming week.

“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that this additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible. Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 25 529MW,” Mokwena added.

Eskom urged people to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding.”

Battery storage

Meanwhile, Eskom unveiled its largest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, the first of its kind on the African continent which can power a small town for up to five hours.

The parastatal officially opened the Hex BESS site at Worcester in the Western Cape on Thursday.

Eskom said the Hex BESS is the first project to be completed under Eskom’s flagship BESS project announced in July 2022 to help alleviate the pressure on the national electricity grid.

Eskom’s Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, said the project is an example to address the country’s energy needs.

“The Hex project is a demonstration of what Eskom teams can do in finding alternative, innovative and lasting solutions in addressing the country’s electricity challenges,” said Nxumalo.

