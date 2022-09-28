Load shedding to remain at stage 4 until further notice – Eskom

Faizel Patel

Eskom has announced due to the shortage of diesel, load shedding will remain at stage 4 throughout the night and continue until diesel stocks are replenished.

The dark lords at Megawatt Park had earlier announced that load shedding would be staggered between stage 3 and stage 4 levels at least until the weekend.

Diesel shortage

However, the shortage of diesel has caused the severity of load shedding to remain at a higher stage.

ALSO READ: No end to load shedding yet – Eskom says

Spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the parastatal is waiting for diesel stocks to be replenished.

“The vessel that is supposed to offload diesel at Mossel Bay cannot berth due to rough seas. Eskom has to therefore preserve the low diesel levels at Gourikwa, while delivery to Ankerlig will take time to replenish as it is done by road tankers.”

“Stage 4 will be maintained until we can resume diesel supplies to the two Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations,” Mantshantsha said.

Technical problems

Mantshantsha also said there are technical problems at the Camden Power Station.

“Camden Power Station has a technical problem with the water chemistry, has shut three units already this afternoon, and will shut the remaining four units. Eskom will publish a more comprehensive statement tomorrow,” Mantshantsha said.

South Africans angry

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that the deliberate power cuts was here to stay, adding that while there is no quick fix for the deliberate power cuts, “real progress was being made.”

“Given the unpredictable performance of Eskom’s fleet of coal-fired power stations, we will not be able to eliminate load shedding in the short term. This is the unfortunate reality of our situation, which has had a long history.”

The president said he knows South Africans are angry about the chronic blackouts.

“For every person living in this country, the past two weeks of load shedding have been extremely frustrating and challenging. The widespread public anger is wholly justified. Load shedding is beyond an inconvenience,” the president said.

ALSO READ: ‘Load shedding is here to stay’ – Ramaphosa