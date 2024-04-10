Load Shedding

By Nicholas Zaal

10 Apr 2024

07:09 pm

Load shedding to remain suspended as Eskom sustains its generation capacity

This comes after two weeks of no rolling blackouts and the utility finding adequate emergency reserves in place.

Load shedding, Eskom

Photo: iStock

Eskom revealed that load shedding will remain suspended for the foreseeable future, and it is in fact in a strong position on the energy-generation front.

No rolling blackouts have been enforced for two consecutive weeks.

“This decision comes… as a result of sustained available generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves,” said the utility’s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

“Furthermore, Eskom plans to return 1 800MW of generation capacity back into service on Friday.

Eskom will provide a system update on Sunday afternoon or communicate any significant changes should they occur.

“Tonight’s [Wednesday’s] evening peak demand is expected to reach 26 816MW. Unplanned outages are currently at 13 807MW, while planned maintenance is at 4 700MW.”

‘Load shedding to end this year’

This comes a day after Deputy President Paul Mashatile vowed load shedding will come to an end in 2024.

Mashatile made the comments at the University of Johannesburg’s School of Public Management, Governance, and Public Policy.

The deputy president delivered a public lecture at UJ to mark 30 years of democracy.

Speaking to guests, Mashatile said the government was making strides in addressing load shedding, ensuring energy security, enhancing logistics systems, and improving ports and rail networks.

“I would like to assure you that plans are in place, nationally, to ensure that load shedding is ended this year. I know you don’t believe me. They think I am electioneering, but I am not. It is true. That is why I am not saying it will end before the elections. I am saying this year.”

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.

