Mantashe comparing SA, Europe’s energy crises is misleading, ‘absolute nonsense’

SA's and Europe's power crises are not comparable.

Mantashe knows better than to mislead South Africans about load shedding - experts
Had SA invested in solar and wind power, load shedding could have been avoided. (Photo of Medupi coal-fired power station by ALEXANDER JOE / AFP)
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) Minister Gwede Mantashe’s comments downplaying load shedding as not being a uniquely South African phenomenon is a concerning deflection that undermines the plight of ordinary citizens. This according to political analyst Dr Dale McKinley, who said the sentiment showed a pattern of “once again not dealing with the fundamental issue”. Load shedding has plagued South Africa since 2007, but the current year has been the worst on record, with over 100 days of rolling blackouts. ALSO READ: SA is not an island – load shedding happens everywhere, says Mantashe Running away On Thursday,...

