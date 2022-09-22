Stage 5 load shedding to continue until Saturday

Citizen Reporter

Power utility Eskom has announced it will continue to implement stage 5 load shedding until 5am on Saturday.

This after saying on Tuesday that there was a possibility of reducing load shedding by one stage on Thursday.

According to Eskom, since Monday afternoon, four generation units at four power stations were taken offline for emergency repairs. These are a generating unit each at Arnot, Lethabo, Kendal and Majuba power stations.

Seven units returned to service at Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Kusile, Lethabo and Majuba power stations.

“While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue the Stage 5 load shedding to limit the use of the emergency generation reserves. The emergency generation reserves are severely constrained by extensive utilisation to supplement generation capacity,” said Eskom at the time.

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate load shedding, which is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.”

It said it would issue a detailed statement on load shedding for the weekend and next week.

Meanwhile, Eskom in Gauteng said it would continue with the installation of the new prepaid smart meters in all its areas of supply.

“The installation of the new technology is a network upgrade to normalise, maintain, improve efficiency, ensure security of electricity supply, and to remain compatible,” said Eskom in a statement.

The network upgrade includes the installation of new customer meters in pillar boxes outside homes to allow technicians easy access for maintenance and repairs.

According to the power utility, affected customers will be notified prior to the installation of the new prepaid smart meters in their areas as electricity supply will be temporarily interrupted during installation.

“Communities are urged to cooperate with Eskom by not interfering while work is conducted on site.

“If employees are victimised, services will be withdrawn and electricity supply will be switched off until the area is deemed safe for work to continue.”

