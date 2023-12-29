It’s official! No load shedding for New Year’s

2024 will start with the lights on

The lights will stay on this New Year’s Eve and into 2024, after Eskom announced the continued suspension of load shedding.

The power utility‘s Crisis Communication Manager Menzi Mngomezulu confirmed on Friday that rolling blackouts will be halted until next week Friday.

“Due to consistent improvement in available generating capacity, load shedding will continue to be suspended until next week Friday at 16:00. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur.”

Load shedding was suspended in the middle of December and the reprieve was extended last week.

Maintenance matter

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa earlier said Eskom was taking advantage of the lower demand during the festive season to do much-needed maintenance on its generating units.

“It is important that during this period of low demand, we can take this opportunity to ensure we accelerate maintenance. What has been our experience is that when the units have gone out on planned maintenance [and] when they return on average, they continue to perform and remain on load.

“We are going to benefit exceptionally well as a country for us to continue on this path of planned maintenance.”

Lights on, fuel price lower

The good news comes hours after the Automobile Association (AA) predicted fuel prices will drop early next year.

The AA, which publishes outlooks and fuel price commentary, noted unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) that 95 unleaded petrol could come down by about 54 cents a litre, while 93 could drop by 39c.

Diesel prices are also expected to drop by between 94c/l and R1.02c/l, while illuminating paraffin will drop by about 95c/l.