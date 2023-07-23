Eskom announces varying stages of load shedding – here’s your schedule

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 2 pm on Sunday until 5 am on Monday as power generation capacity falls short.

Thereafter, stage 3 rolling blackouts will be implemented from 5 am until 4 pm on Monday, followed by stage 4 load shedding from 4 pm until 5 am on Tuesday.

From Tuesday onwards stage 2 and 4 power cuts will be implemented until further notice.

Eskom said it would publish another update should any significant changes occur.

Load shedding schedule for 23-26 July 2023

Breakdowns

Eskom said breakdowns have increased to 16 943MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3 761MW.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden and Matla power stations were returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla power stations was

taken offline for repairs.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints.

“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service,” the power utility said in a statement.