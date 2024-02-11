What relief? Here’s why you are still getting four-hour blocks of load shedding in Joburg

City Power had previously promised that its residence would be shielded from the worst of load shedding.

Joburg power utility, City Power, has explained why customers in the city are experiencing 4-hour blocks of load-shedding, leaving many residents fuming.

City Power took over a large portion of the city’s load shedding from Eskom late last year, promising its residence would be shielded from the worst of power cuts.

Despite this, many have been left without power for up to 10 hours a day, as stage 6 load-shedding grips the country.

“The higher the stages of load-shedding, the frequent the blocks are shed. During the high stages, some

blocks are shed for at least 10 hours.

“Customers are reminded that City Power now implements load-shedding for four consecutive hours during higher stages of load-shedding, that is stage 5 to stage 8,” it said.

While it acknowledged that is was similar to the four consecutive hours of load-shedding experienced under Eskom, it said “on some days, particularly on stage 5 and stage 6, it will be less intense for City Power customers”.

How are lights cut under stage 6 load shedding?

In stage 6, eight blocks will encounter the 4-hour duration of load shedding on two occasions in a day, while eight other blocks will experience 4-hour straight load shedding once a day.

“For example, Group 1, could be loadshed between 06h00 – 10h30 in the morning and then experience the same episode between 18h00 – 22h30. On a different day, Group 1 may be load shed between

12h00 – 16h30 and the rest of the day be shed for only 2 hours.

“It must be noted that all blocks will alternate to make sure that the uncomfortable burden is shared equally.”

What about stage 7 and 8?

City Power warned residents to “remain prepared” for the “eventuality” of stage 7 and 8 load-shedding, warning it would leave residents without power for half the day.

“The 4-hour load-shedding will occur three times in a day.

“For example, Group 1 could be loadshed between 06h00 – 10h30, 12h00 – 16h00 and

then again between 20h00 – 00h00. Under these stages, additional blocks in the form of block 17 and 18 are introduced to offset the intensity of load-shedding.

Block 17 & 18 could also be brought in at earlier stages to help with capacity issues, for example, where more customers are excluded from load-shedding for one reason or the other.”

What is the president saying?

Just over 24 hours after declaring his government’s belief that “the worst is behind us and the end of load shedding is finally within reach“, load shedding was worse by four stages.

Speaking on the issue, Ramaphosa admitted load shedding had evoked “a lot of anger”, but said South Africans were resilient and hopeful of “a better time”.

“It is a constant problem for South Africans. We know that and everybody feels it. And it’s not comfortable at all. In fact, it does sometimes evoke a lot of anger.

“But, as I’ve said, we do have the resilience as South Africans to keep on ensuring that we do hope for a better time. And a better time is coming.”

He refused to be drawn on when load shedding would end.

“The issue of the ending of load shedding is a moot one. Everybody wants to know…when is it ending. When you give them a date and there’s load shedding thereafter, they say you were lying and you make empty, false promises. So we are not going to do that because this is a process.