Joburg Water: Level 1 restrictions in full force from Sept

Johannesburg Water on Thursday reminded residents that water restrictions were in full force. Here’s what you can and can’t do.

Fines will be issued to anyone who contravenes the Water Services Bylaw and any other restrictions. Joburg Water said non-compliance can be reported on 011-758-9650.

Joburg water restrictions

Under level 1 water restrictions, residents are prohibited from watering gardens between 6 am and 6 pm in summer months (from 1 September to 31 March).

In addition, the washing of paved areas and driveways using hosepipes is prohibited as well.

Burst pipes, leaking water metres and open hydrants must be reported to Johannesburg Water on 011-375-5555, or via SMS on 082-653-2143. Issues can also be reported on Twitter (@JHBWater) or on the website.

Johannesburg Water wishes to remind residents that South Africa is a water-scarce country and urges everyone to save water whenever possible.

How to save water

Ensure dripping taps are closed properly.

Repair leaking taps and toilets as soon as possible.

Wash your vehicle on the grass and water your lawn at the same time.

Put an empty 2L plastic bottle or a brick in the toilet’s water tank.

Use a watering-can whenever possible, instead of a hosepipe.

Shorten your shower time and install water-reducing heads.

Reduce the amount of bath water and avoid filling the bath to a depth greater than 100mm.

Don’t leave the tap open while shaving or brushing your teeth; use a glass of water to rinse instead.

Reuse bath and shower water for your garden and pot plants.

Put a layer of mulch around trees and plants to keep them hydrated for longer.

Use an automatic washing machine on full loads only.

Don’t let the faucet run while cleaning vegetables.

