Tragedy strikes Fort Hare uni again after student falls to his death

The death of yet another final year law student from the University of Fort Hare occurred on Saturday.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said in a statement the incident occurred in the student residency at the East London campus.

He said the 24-year-old was last seen standing on the 12th floor of the building. Later on, he was found dead on the fifth floor.

No students or staff saw him fall, but Kinana said it was believed he jumped from the 12th floor.

His lifeless body was found by fellow students, who called the police. He was declared dead at the scene.

Head of the university’s student representative council, Sandiso Mbulawa, told News24 the student was well known, and “does not even drink alcohol”.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation, but Kinana said no foul play was suspected.

Students and staff at the university were still reeling after another final year law student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, was found dismembered in a suitcase.

Parts of the 23-year-old’s body were found while police were on patrol in the Quigney area on Thursday.

While processing information at the scene, police were informed there was a 25-year-old suspect believed to be linked to the murder.

Once the suspect was found, he was arrested. He then led police to the house where he and the victim lived. Another plastic bag with her remaining body parts was discovered in the home.

It is believed the suspect and the victim were in a relationship and had lived together “for some time”.

Counselling services are being offered to students after the shocking crime.

Kinana confirmed the suspect would be appearing in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

