Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
6 minute read
8 Oct 2021
10:02 am
Local News

‘Ruthless’ body corporate accused of ‘bankrupting’ Joburg complex residents

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

A person living alone in a three-bedroom apartment can expect to pay as much as R1,300 for water and about the same for electricity, it has been alleged.

The Rose in Rosen Street in Lyndhurst on 21 September 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Owners at a Lyndhurst sectional title complex have accused their body corporate of overcharging residents into financial ruin when it comes to utilities. This as a property company claims at least one of the residents is being overcharged, according to its analysis. Despite numerous complaints to The Rose body corporate's board of trustees, residents say they spent years being charged exorbitant water rates without meters, which were only recently installed this year. Even so, bills are still running into their thousands every month, ostensibly because the body corporate makes owners pay for tenants who rent the outside units in the...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

POLITICS

DA’s priority is electricity and water for all
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
PREMIUM!

GOVERNMENT

Eskom confirms plans for municipalities to take over debt-ridden townships
2 days ago
2 days ago

WEATHER

No major incidents reported after severe hail storm - Joburg EMS
6 days ago
6 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Power outages due to weather: Eskom attending to faults in these districts
6 days ago
6 days ago