Meet Joburg’s new mayor: Who is Mpho Moerane?

Cheryl Kahla

The City of Johannesburg has a new mayor, former member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for environment and infrastructure services, Mpho Moerane, who was elected on Friday morning.

Moerane said he is “not new to the streets”, and vowed to “carry on with [the city’s] promise of service delivery, starting in Alexandra, my home.”

Moerane said he would “go on this journey with God and my ancestors as my guides”.

Joburg mayor sworn in

Moerane was elected unopposed and officially sworn in to replace former mayor Jolidee Matongo, who tragically passed away in a car accident earlier this month.

Matongo was honoured at the special meeting, with Gauteng Premier David Makhura saying he left behind a “political vacuum which must be cleared”.

“We need a collective of mayoral executives to attend to the housing needs of the people,” Makhura said.

Who is Mayor Mpho Moerane?

Personal life and qualifications

Moerane was born in Alexandra and matriculated at Minerva High School. Apart from completing an electrician course, he also holds a project management certificate.

He is married to Fikile – an IT and financial services consultant. They live in Bryanston with their four children.

Early career

Moerane is a qualified electrician who worked at Eskom until 2006 before venturing into entrepreneurship full-time.

Before joining the city council, Moerane – who grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and has an interest in the hospitality industry – ran his own restaurant business.

He also served on the boards of Metro Bus, Alexandra Clinic and as a non-executive director for Chancellor House Holdings.

Political career

Moerane is the ANC Johannesburg’s regional treasurer.

He has previously worked as the head of fundraising in the office of the regional treasurer.

Back in January 2020, Moerane in his capacity as MMC for environment and infrastructure services, launched the #KleenaJoburg campaign in Alexandra.

The campaign sought to mobilise citizens, business, industry, labour, civil society and government towards a common goal of actively participating in cleaning up the environment.

