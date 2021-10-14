Local News

News | South Africa | Local News

Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
14 Oct 2021
10:37 am

37 people in hospital over suspected food poisoning in Cape Town

Citizen Reporter

The patients were treated at the scene and later transported to nearby clinics for urgent care.

37 people in hospital over suspected food poisoning in Cape Town. Picture - iStock.

A suspected food poisoning incident in Seawinds, Western Cape, has led to the hospitalisation of 37 people on Wednesday night.

When emergency services arrived at St Patrick Avenue at around 10pm, they found several adults and children crowded around two homes.

It is believed that dozens of people had eaten from a community-cooked batch of food before they began experiencing stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

Medics assessed the patients and found that 37 people, including several children, had been affected.

The patients were treated at the scene and later transported to nearby clinics for urgent care.

Authorities are investigating.

*This is a developing story

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: 203 pupils suffer from ‘food poisoning’ at Pretoria school

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Man arrested for allegedly poisoning Mpumalanga family, two-year-old killed
6 days ago
6 days ago

LOCAL NEWS

Mom kills herself, two children after lacing food with rat poison
1 year ago
1 year ago

LOCAL NEWS

Two more children in ICU after ingesting ‘poisonous chocolate’
2 years ago
2 years ago

CRIME

WATCH: Eight lions found dead with paws and snouts removed after alleged poisoning
2 years ago
2 years ago


RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Man arrested for allegedly poisoning Mpumalanga family, two-year-old killed
6 days ago
6 days ago

LOCAL NEWS

Mom kills herself, two children after lacing food with rat poison
1 year ago
1 year ago

LOCAL NEWS

Two more children in ICU after ingesting ‘poisonous chocolate’
2 years ago
2 years ago

CRIME

WATCH: Eight lions found dead with paws and snouts removed after alleged poisoning
2 years ago
2 years ago