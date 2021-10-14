37 people in hospital over suspected food poisoning in Cape Town

Citizen Reporter

A suspected food poisoning incident in Seawinds, Western Cape, has led to the hospitalisation of 37 people on Wednesday night.

When emergency services arrived at St Patrick Avenue at around 10pm, they found several adults and children crowded around two homes.

It is believed that dozens of people had eaten from a community-cooked batch of food before they began experiencing stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

Medics assessed the patients and found that 37 people, including several children, had been affected.

The patients were treated at the scene and later transported to nearby clinics for urgent care.

Authorities are investigating.

*This is a developing story

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: 203 pupils suffer from ‘food poisoning’ at Pretoria school