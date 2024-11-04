Food poisionings a ‘crime against humanity’: Gauteng MEC Maile calls for state of emergency

Gauteng MEC of Finance Lebogang Maile has called for urgent action and a possible declaration of a state of emergency in response to a recent spike in foodborne illnesses across the province.

He described the surge as a crisis and a “crime against humanity.”

“The president might have to declare this a state of emergency. We need drastic measures, not just words or reactions after incidents like this.”

Maile plans to propose this approach to the provincial executive council. If approved in the council, Premier Panyaza Lesufi will formally communicate the request to the president.

“Council must take responsibility and show a keen interest in this issue. They need to discuss inspection frequencies, locations, and the number of spaza shops in townships. Municipalities have a role to play.”

More must be done

Maile made these comments while visiting the family of 10-year-old Lesedi Maaboyi, who died in a suspected food poisoning incident over the weekend.

Maile said although current inspections are targeting spaza shops across the province and a task team has been established, these efforts need to be more aggressive.

He urged law enforcement agencies and inspectors to intensify their efforts.

“We call on those responsible for inspections to do better—be more aggressive, faster, and cover more areas. Inspections are happening, but not enough is being done. We need to put more pressure on them.”

Maile emphasized the need for accountability in enforcement, urging law enforcement agencies to provide detailed reports.

“We need to know: how many places have you inspected? What are you finding? What actions are you taking? I think this should be included in Operation Shenela which is conducted weekly in our province.”

The mother and her 4-year-old son who were also hospitalised in the same incident are recovering in hospital.

Further reports are awaited on the cause of the sudden illness and death.

