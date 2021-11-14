Rand Water’s 54-hour water shutdown starts on Monday in parts of Gauteng

Citizen Reporter

Rand Water’s scheduled shutdown of water pipes supplying parts of Gauteng is set to begin from Monday until Wednesday.

The utility announced last week its planned shut down of its B11 and B19 pipelines from 15 to 17 November that is expected to last for 54 hours.

Rand Water said the water shutdown will not result in a total lack of water supply as water will be flowing into the system at reduced pressure and quantities.

The shutdown is the final leg of Rand Water’s B19 Pipeline Augmentation Project, which will increase water volumes, and result in more sustainable water supply to consumers.

Residents were urged to use water sparingly during the maintenance period.

Areas affected

Roodepoort/Randburg area:

Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans (all ext), Wilropark (all ext), Helderkruin (all ext), Constantia Kloof (all ext), Allens Nek (all ext), Weltevreden (all ext), Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery (all ext), Selwyn, Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park (all ext), Constantia Park, Honeydew (all ext), Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randparkridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Poortview, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park (all ext), Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston, Honeydew (all ext), parts of Northriding.

Langlaagte/ Southdale area:

Mondeor, Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin A.H, Coronationville,Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmerentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff (all ext).

Soweto:

Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando East, Orlando West, Dobsonville, Naturena, Klipspruit, Meadowlands, Comptonville, Meredale, Moroka, Jabavu, Molapo, Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi and all extensions, Emdeni, Mofolo north, Mofolo central, parts of Dube, Chiawelo and extensions, Protea North, Protea South, Dhlamini and extensions, Eldoradopark and all extensions, Klipspruit west and Klipspruit.

Johannesburg CBD:

Yeoville, Berea, Parktown, Jeppestown, Malvern, Troyeville, Cyrildene, Bruma, Judiths Paarl, Glenhazel, Highlands North, Norwood and surroundings.

Additional reporting by Nica Richards

