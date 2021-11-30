Bedfordview residents could be without power until Friday

Citizen Reporter

Bedfordview’s power outage could last up to four days after an attempted cable theft incident.

Eskom said the power supply to Bedfordview substation has been affected.

“Due to the extent of the damages caused by the attempted cable theft and vandalism of the electricity infrastructure, it is estimated that supply could be restored within four to five days,” said Eskom in a statement.

The power utility says its technical team is working around the clock to locate the point where the cable theft occurred.

The team is assessing the extent of the damage caused and is preparing for repairs.

The incident has been reported to the South African Police Service (Saps) for investigation.

#EskomGauteng #MediaStatement



Attempted cable theft affects Ekurhuleni Municipality’s electricity supply pic.twitter.com/80evhbLCpA— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 30, 2021

Eskom recently reported an increase in illegal electricity-related activities in Gauteng, and the power utility has intensified efforts to address the ongoing theft and vandalism of its electricity infrastructure.

Partnering with communities and law-enforcement agencies has shown results, as police have managed to arrest suspects linked to electricity-related criminal acts.

The public is encouraged to report those conducting illegal electricity-related activities to the law-enforcement agencies, the City of Ekurhuleni (CoE) and Eskom.

Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience caused as it works on restoring supply to the affected substation.

“We are engaging the CoE, and we will continue to communicate as more information becomes available on the repairs and restoration of supply.:

Ekurhuleni customers are advised to contact the municipality directly for all their electricity-related enquiries.

The municipality can be contacted on 0860-543-000 and via Ekurhuleni’s website or their customer contact centres.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Five arrested in connection with Joburg power outage on Monday morning