A plot of privately owned land that was being used as an informal waste recycling site has been cleared, thanks to a court order.

The City of Tshwane has successfully implemented an eviction order with the affected private property owner concerning the illegal land invasion near SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The site had been invaded and was being used by various individuals for informal waste recycling.

Illegal waste recycling site near SuperSport Park removed. Picture supplied.

“The occupiers of the site have since been removed and the private landowner has committed to ensuring that the site will immediately undergo a thorough cleaning process, including the removal of waste to ensure that the area is

restored back to its natural state,” City spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said.

The private landowner has promised to properly safeguard the property and ensure that it is protected from further invasions.

The clearing of the site will also improve the conditions for nearby communities and prevent further pollution of the Hennops River.

“The City of Tshwane has consistently taken a zero-tolerance approach to land invasions and will continue to implement or support the implementation of eviction orders against individuals who unlawfully occupy public land in all areas of the municipality,” said Stuurman.

Vacant land areas in the city are being closely monitored to prevent and combat any unlawful land invasions.

“Land invasions on private or public land erode the property rights of all residents in our city,” said Stuurman.

To report land invasions, the public can contact the Tshwane Metro Police Department on a 24/7 basis on 012-358-7095/7096.