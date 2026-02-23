Big Brother Mzansi: Ramona and Tumi the Barber out after double eviction

The pair are the eleventh and twelfth housemates to leave the show this year.

Ramona and Tumi the Barber have been evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi: Bazozwa house, following another double eviction.

The pair are the eleventh and twelfth housemates to leave the show since its premiere in January.

During the live eviction show, Ramona, who was the first to leave, told presenter Smash Afrika that she is ready for the next chapter.

“I learnt so much, not just about myself, but the types of people that I’m going to be dealing with when the real work starts,” she said.

Tumi the Barber said he was shocked by his eviction but looks forward to seeing his girlfriend, former housemate Buhle B.

Week 7 highlights

Week seven, themed Egontshini, focused on nostalgia and gameplay.

Housemates won their wager task with a 1980s-themed play set in Soweto.

Thandeka played a chaotic mother, Liema performed as Culo the singer, and Bravo B portrayed a feared thug. Biggie praised the performance and awarded the housemates the wager win.

The new week’s Head of House challenge will air on Monday, 23 February, at 6pm, followed by nominations at 8pm.

