TV

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » TV

Big Brother Mzansi: Ramona and Tumi the Barber out after double eviction

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

23 February 2026

12:14 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The pair are the eleventh and twelfth housemates to leave the show this year.

Tumi the Barber and Ramona

Ex Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa housemates, Tumi the Barber and Ramona. Pictures: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Ramona and Tumi the Barber have been evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi: Bazozwa house, following another double eviction.

The pair are the eleventh and twelfth housemates to leave the show since its premiere in January.

During the live eviction show, Ramona, who was the first to leave, told presenter Smash Afrika that she is ready for the next chapter.

“I learnt so much, not just about myself, but the types of people that I’m going to be dealing with when the real work starts,” she said.

Tumi the Barber said he was shocked by his eviction but looks forward to seeing his girlfriend, former housemate Buhle B.

ALSO READ: ‘No such attempt has been made’: Ashley Ogle hits back at Sweet Guluva’s paternity test statement

Week 7 highlights

Week seven, themed Egontshini, focused on nostalgia and gameplay.

Housemates won their wager task with a 1980s-themed play set in Soweto.

Thandeka played a chaotic mother, Liema performed as Culo the singer, and Bravo B portrayed a feared thug. Biggie praised the performance and awarded the housemates the wager win.

The new week’s Head of House challenge will air on Monday, 23 February, at 6pm, followed by nominations at 8pm.

RELATED ARTICLES

NOW READ: ‘The Ultimatum: South Africa’ couple Siza and Lindile call it quits

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Big Brother Mzansi evictions reality show

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Here’s how many Saps officers are accused of sexual violence or rape across SA – report
News Work or study in Russia: Inside the tactics allegedly used by MK party to supply African cannon fodder
News ‘Not a smart move’ for Mkhwanazi to reject PKTT dockets, says Sibiya
Crime 284 inmates escaped police custody in under a year, and only 82 have been rearrested
News Farmers sweat over uncertainty of Tongaat Hulett’s future

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News