NSRI, divers on the lookout for man who fell overboard in Eastern Cape

Citizen Reporter

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in St Francis Bay, Eastern Cape, is still searching for a man who fell overboard a fishing vessel on Tuesday night.

The NSRI said the 36-year-old fell overboard between two and four nautical miles offshore of the Krom River Mouth.

They had since launched the Spirit of St Francis II sea rescue craft, and on Wednesday continued their search.

Further along the coast, NSRI Jeffreys Bay and NSRI Oyster Bay also launched rescue crafts to search for the man.

ALSO READ: Police report at least seven drownings across the Free State

The Transnet National Ports Authority and the South African Police Service have been alerted as well, and are conducting shoreline patrols, with the help of lifeguards along the coastline.

Aircrafts flying in the area have been requested to look out for the missing man, and Telkom Maritime Radio Services are broadcasting marine traffic alerts to vessels in the area.

The police’s dive and K9 search and rescue units are also joining in the search, and police are being assisted by the South African Maritime Safety Authority in investigating.

“Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the missing man in this difficult time,” the NSRI said.