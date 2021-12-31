Mourning Tutu: Cape Town road closures for Friday and Saturday

Citizen Reporter

The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu lies in state at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town for a second day, ahead of his funeral service and cremation on Saturday.

SABC News reports that more than 1,000 people paid their respects at the cathedral on Thursday, which is situated on Wale and Adderley streets.

“Motorists are advised to please find alternative routes during this time, or to avoid the St. George’s Cathedral precinct entirely, if possible.

“A number of roads including Wale and Adderley Streets will be closed until Saturday afternoon,” said the city.

Friday road closures

The City of Cape Town has said cortege rolling and full road closures will take place in the following areas:

Hertzog Boulevard, Civic Centre to Heerengracht Boulevard: 6am to 11am,

Heerengracht Boulevard, Hertzog Boulevard to Strand Street: 6am to 11am,

Adderley street, Strand Street to Bureau Street: 6am to 11am,

Queen Victoria Street, Wale Street to Bloem/Orange Street: 6am to 12pm, and

Full road closure for the next 24 hours on Wale/Adderley Streets, Bureau Street to Queen Victoria Street.

Saturday road closures

Tutu’s funeral service take place at St George’s Cathedral on Saturday, where he will be cremated.

Archbishop Thabo Cecil Makgoba will lead the Archbishop’s funeral service, which will be officiated by Bishop Michael Nuttal.

The following road closures will be taking place:

Heerengracht Boulevard, Hertzog Boulevard to Strand Street: 6am to 11am,

Adderley street, Strand Street to Bureau Street: 6am to 11am,

Queen Victoria Street, Wale Street to Bloem/Orange Street: 6am to 4pm,

Keerom Street, Bloem Street to Dorp Street: 6am to 4pm,

Drop street, Keerom Street to Buitengracht Street: 6am to 4pm, and

Full road closure for 24 hours on Wale/Adderley Streets, Bureau Street to Queen Victoria Street.

The Company’s Garden will be closed on New Year’s Day, due to the funeral service.

A public viewing area for the funeral service will be set up on the Grand Parade.

While there are no planned road closures in this area, it is subject to change, depending on the turnout.

