Local News

News / South Africa / Local News

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
2 minute read
31 Dec 2021
11:50 am

Mourning Tutu: Cape Town road closures for Friday and Saturday

Citizen Reporter

Over the next two days, cortege rolling and full road closures for Tutu's funeral will take place in the following areas.

The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will lie in state at the St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town from 9am to 5pm for mourners to pay their respects to the Arch ahead of the funeral due to take place on Saturday. Photo: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu lies in state at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town for a second day, ahead of his funeral service and cremation on Saturday. 

SABC News reports that more than 1,000 people paid their respects at the cathedral on Thursday, which is situated on Wale and Adderley streets. 

“Motorists are advised to please find alternative routes during this time, or to avoid the St. George’s Cathedral precinct entirely, if possible.

“A number of roads including Wale and Adderley Streets will be closed until Saturday afternoon,” said the city.

Friday road closures 

The City of Cape Town has said cortege rolling and full road closures will take place in the following areas: 

  • Hertzog Boulevard, Civic Centre to Heerengracht Boulevard: 6am to 11am, 
  • Heerengracht Boulevard, Hertzog Boulevard to Strand Street: 6am to 11am,
  • Adderley street, Strand Street to Bureau Street: 6am to 11am, 
  • Queen Victoria Street, Wale Street to Bloem/Orange Street: 6am to 12pm, and
  • Full road closure for the next 24 hours on Wale/Adderley Streets, Bureau Street to Queen Victoria Street.

Saturday road closures 

Tutu’s funeral service take place at St George’s Cathedral on Saturday, where he will be cremated. 

Archbishop Thabo Cecil Makgoba will lead the Archbishop’s funeral service, which will be officiated by Bishop Michael Nuttal. 

The following road closures will be taking place: 

  • Heerengracht Boulevard, Hertzog Boulevard to Strand Street: 6am to 11am,
  • Adderley street, Strand Street to Bureau Street: 6am to 11am,
  • Queen Victoria Street, Wale Street to Bloem/Orange Street: 6am to 4pm,
  • Keerom Street, Bloem Street to Dorp Street: 6am to 4pm, 
  • Drop street, Keerom Street to Buitengracht Street: 6am to 4pm, and
  • Full road closure for 24 hours on Wale/Adderley Streets, Bureau Street to Queen Victoria Street. 

The Company’s Garden will be closed on New Year’s Day, due to the funeral service.

A public viewing area for the funeral service will be set up on the Grand Parade.

While there are no planned road closures in this area, it is subject to change, depending on the turnout.

Find The Citizen’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu coverage below:

Read more on these topics