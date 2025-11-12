Mandisi Dyantyis to headline 15th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

This year’s lecture will also highlight the winners of the Tutu Legacy Foundation Youth School Debate.

A few weeks after releasing his anticipated third studio album, musician Mandisi Dyantyis will headline the 15th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Described as an event that addresses faith, conflict, and the shared humanity in a fractured world, the lecture is expected to take place on 20 November.

“We look forward to hosting attendees for an unforgettable afternoon of music, wisdom, collective reflection and celebrating Ubuntu in action, through the voices, notes, and stories that continue to shape our nation’s soul,” said CEO of the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Janet Jobson.

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by acclaimed Indian author, parliamentarian, and global thought leader, Dr Shashi Tharoor.

“Our youth are not the leaders of tomorrow; they are the conscience of today,” shared Jobson.

“Through debate, dialogue, and creativity, they remind us of what peace looks like in action.”

Part of the lecture will feature the unveiling of submissions from the Letters of Peace campaign, a global invitation for people everywhere to share what peace means to them through letters, poetry, art, or voice.

“Each letter is a reflection of Archbishop Tutu’s legacy, that our humanity is bound up in one another,” said the CEO of the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

The Citizen reached out to Dyantyis, but was unable to reach him at the time of publication.

Mandisi’s new album

About three weeks ago, Dyantyis released his third album, Intlambululo, which he described to The Citizen days before its release as “simple in nature”.

He announced the album’s release just 10 days before it dropped, on his birthday,14 October.

The impromptu announcement of his album excited his fans; however, he said he ignores people’s reactions, despite being grateful for their excitement about his work.

“I don’t even notice to be honest, you know,” the Ungancami singer says.

“I don’t take these things for granted, but also they are not things I look for because there are two sides to this. For instance, you might announce an album and then people are not excited, what are you gonna do?

On the day of its release, Dyantyis performed the 17-track album at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, where throngs of his fans came out in numbers.

