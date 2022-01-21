Potential liquid gas chlorine shortage could affect water supply, warns DWS

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says it is concerned about possible liquid gas chlorine shortages from its Kempton Park-based supplier.

The shortage, the DWS warned, could affect water supply.

Shortages in the chemical could affect the treatment of potable water and effluent water that is managed by the Water Service Authorities (WSA), metros and water boards.

“If this were to happen, liquid gas chlorine shortages would [possibly affect] the treatment of potable water and effluent water managed by Water Service Authorities (WSAs), metros and water boards,” said DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

Ratau said there have been no reported shortage thus far, but that the department is keeping track of any developments.

“As the department, we hope that water boards, metros and WSAs have spare supplies that will last them until shortages subside.,” Ratau said.

The latest report from the supply company indicates that production is stable at 80%.

Through its provincial offices, the department will track daily reports across the country to determine whether WSAs, metros and water boards have been affected by the shortages.

Ratau said while the department had no intention of speaking on behalf of the chlorine gas supplier, it believes the supplier will do everything in its power to ensure that water supply and effluent water treatment are not negatively impacted by the shortages.

